Verhaeghe scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.

Both goals came in the final 90 seconds of the third period, as Verhaeghe flipped the script on what looked like it would be a 3-2 loss for Florida. The 30-year-old had managed only one goal and three points in his prior 11 games, and on the season Verhaeghe has 19 goals and 46 points in 63 contests.