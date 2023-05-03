Verhaeghe scored a goal on his lone shot in 15:21 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs.

Verhaeghe's goal ended up being the game-winner, putting the Panthers up 3-2 with 2:13 left in the second before Brandon Montour scored the final goal for either team 12:24 into the third to give Florida a 4-2 edge. Verhaeghe has been red hot recently, having racked up two goals and eight points while posting a plus-5 rating through his last five games. He'll try to extend his current point streak to six contests in Thursday's Game 2 versus Toronto.