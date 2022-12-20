Verhaeghe scored a goal and an assist on four shots in the Panthers' 7-3 defeat to the Bruins on Monday.

Verhaeghe cut the lead to just one with his goal in tight on Linus Ullmark with 11:38 to play in the second period. He would also pick up a helper on Sam Reinhart's goal earlier in the period. The former Lightning forward has his point streak up to three games with two goals and four points over that span. He will continue to see time on the Panthers' top line and second power-play unit.