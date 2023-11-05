Verhaeghe posted two assists and four shots in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Verhaeghe picked up a helper on goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This gives the Canadian forward four points in his last five games as he looks to get on track offensively after scoring a career-high 42 goals last season. Verhaeghe should continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit.