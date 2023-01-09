Verhaeghe scored his 19th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

He spoiled Jake Oettinger's shutout bid by snapping home a rebound of a Brandon Montour shot in the second period, but it was all the offense the Panthers could muster. Verhaeghe had only one assist in his prior four games, but since the beginning of December he's posted seven goals and 13 points in 17 contests.