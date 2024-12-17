Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Oilers.

With the score tied 5-5 midway through the third period, Verhaeghe flipped a wrister past a screened Stuart Skinner for his ninth goal of the season, and third GWG. Verhaeghe snapped a brief three0game point drought with the performance, but over the last 12 contests he's racked up five goals and 12 points, including seven points (two goals, five helpers) with the man advantage.