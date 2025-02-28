Verhaeghe scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Verhaeghe ended a five-game goal drought, during which he had two assists. Thanks to a four-point game versus the Islanders on Feb. 2, Verhaeghe had a decent month with five goals and four assists over eight contests. He's run a little streaky in 2024-25, amassing 16 goals, 44 points, 181 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-13 rating across 60 appearances. He'll push for the 60-point mark down the stretch, but he's likely to end up with his lowest point total in three years.
