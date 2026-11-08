Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Boston.

Verhaeghe was the lone player to find the back of the net Sunday, as his goal came on a power play late in the first period to make it a 3-1 game. With Sunday's tally, the 31-year-old winger now has 10 goals, 16 points, a plus-4 rating, 38 shots on net, 14 hits and six blocked shots over 18 appearances this season. Despite ranking fifth on the team in points, Verhaeghe is tied for the team lead in goals with Brady Tkachuk. He's well on his way to securing 50-plus points for the sixth straight season, making him a solid fantasy option in points-only fantasy leagues for the foreseeable future.