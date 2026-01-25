Verhaeghe notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Verhaeghe helped out on Sam Reinhart's goal 6:44 into the game and also set up Brad Marchand at 3:00 of overtime for the game-winner. This was Verhaeghe's fourth multi-point effort over the last seven games, a span in which he has two goals and seven assists. The winger is up to 38 points (14 goals, 24 helpers), 109 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating through 49 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.