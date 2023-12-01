Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

After chipping the puck off the boards to Sam Bennett for what proved to be the game-winner just eight seconds into the third period, Verhaeghe found the back of the net himself a little over five minutes later. It's the 28-year-old's fifth multi-point performance in the last 14 games, a stretch in which Verhaeghe has amassed seven goals and 14 points -- including four power-play tallies -- as he slips back into the form that allowed him to erupt for career highs with 42 goals and 73 points in 2022-23.