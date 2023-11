Verhaeghe managed an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Verhaeghe set up a Sam Reinhart tally in the third period. The assist stretched Verhaeghe's point streak to four games (three goals, three helpers). The 28-year-old is up to seven tallies, six assists, 54 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through 16 outings this season. He remains in a top-six role and could continue to hover a little below a point-per-game pace.