Verhaeghe scored twice and led all players with six shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Red Wings. He also had two PIM and was plus-2.

Verhaeghe is picking up points in bunches right now. He erupted for a hat trick and an assist Saturday against Dallas, then, after being held without a point in Sunday's rematch, got back on the scoresheet Tuesday with his two tallies against the Red Wings. He put the Panthers ahead 2-1 midway through the opening frame with a quick shot from the slot, then he rounded out the scoring in the third with a wraparound. Verhaeghe is enjoying a tremendous sophomore campaign with 17 goals and 30 points in 36 games.