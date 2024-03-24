Verhaeghe registered one goal and an assist in the 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Verhaeghe provided an assist on the opening goal and then scored his 31st goal of the season in the third period. Prior to this game, Verhaeghe had been held scoreless in his last three games but was able to put up his first multi-point game since March 12. While he only has four points in his last eight games, Verhaeghe is a reliable fantasy option with a strong chance of getting back to his scoring ways.