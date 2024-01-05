Verhaeghe scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Verhaeghe has recorded multiple points in six of his last nine games, including four straight outings with a goal and a helper. That surge has him up to 20 tallies and 36 points through 38 outings overall. With Evan Rodrigues (lower body) and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) both leaving Thursday's game early, Verhaeghe could have more responsibilities in the short term, which could be good for fantasy managers since he's dialed in.