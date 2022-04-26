Verhaeghe will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston, source reports.
Verhaeghe is expected to return to a top-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit Tuesday. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 22 goals and 53 points through 26 games this campaign.
