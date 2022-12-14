Verhaeghe didn't play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets due to an illness, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Verhaeghe was a late scratch Tuesday. The 27-year-old's absence is unlikely to be long-term since he's dealing with an illness. He'll try to be ready for Thursday's game versus the Penguins.
