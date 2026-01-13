Verhaeghe distributed three assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Verhaeghe helped out on Sam Reinhart's power-play goal and both of A.J. Greer's scores on the way to the team's second straight win. Verhaeghe has been at the center of the offense during Florida's pair of wins with a goal and four assists. Overall, the 30-year-old winger is up to 21 assists, 34 points, 99 shots on goal and 46 hits over 44 games this season. While he continues to heat up in hopes of sparking a push towards a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Verhaeghe remains a valuable fantasy option in nearly all league formats and could accumulate upwards of 65 points at his current pace.