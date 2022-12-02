Verhaeghe recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Verhaeghe set up the first of Sam Bennett's two goals in the game. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch lately for Verhaeghe, who has a goal and an assist in his last seven outings. He's likely struggling without regular linemate Aleksander Barkov (illness). Verhaeghe is at 12 goals, eight helpers, 73 shots on net, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 24 contests.