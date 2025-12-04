Verhaeghe (personal) was on the ice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Verhaeghe will return following a one-game absence while on paternity leave. Prior to his absence, the 30-year-old forward was red hot, scoring two goals and four assists in his last three games. Verhaeghe figures to slot into a top-six role and should link up with one of the two power-play units.