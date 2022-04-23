Verhaeghe (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Verhaeghe isn't expected to be sidelined long term with his undisclosed issue, but at this point it isn't clear if he'll be ready to return before the regular season comes to a close Friday against Montreal. The 26-year-old forward has had the best season of his career in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (31) and shots on goal (160) through 75 appearances.