Coach Joel Quenneville described Verhaeghe (upper body) as "real close" to returning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Verhaeghe is unlikely to come back Monday against the Stars, but Thursday's game against Tampa Bay could be a realistic return date given Quenneville's comments. The center's return would provide a nice boost to Florida's potent offense, as Verhaeghe had 35 points in 42 appearances prior to getting injured.
