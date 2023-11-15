Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Verhaeghe's game-tying goal in the third period was the 100th tally of his career. The 28-year-old has found his shot lately with four goals and four assists over his last six contests. He's up to 12 points (four on the power play), 53 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 15 outings overall. Verhaeghe continues to play on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.