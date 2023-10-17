Verhaeghe scored a goal on one shot against the Devils on Monday, giving him goals in back-to-back games.

Verhaege is well on his way to repeating his numbers from last season when he reached the 40-goal threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career. The 28-year-old forward's shot totals haven't been through the roof, just six shots in three games, but he is finding ways to convert those limited chances into goals right now. Even if he doesn't get to 40, a 30-plus goal campaign would still put Verhaeghe in the top half of fantasy producers this season.