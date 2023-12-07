Verhaeghe scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Stars.

Verhaeghe extended the Panthers' lead to 3-1 in the opening minute of the second period, burying a feed from Sam Bennett on an odd-man rush. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe now has five points in his three straight games and goals in four of his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and nine assists through 25 games after posting a career-high 73 points (42 goals, 31 assists) last season.