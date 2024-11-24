Verhaeghe scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-4 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Verhaeghe scored in the opening minute, but that was the extent of his positives in the contest. He's been limited to two points and has a minus-12 rating over his last six appearances, a stretch that has seen him drop down to the third line. Verhaeghe is at five goals, 14 points, 75 shots on net, 25 hits and 18 PIM, but his minus-16 rating sticks out like a sore thumb, especially on a Florida team that has a top-10 offense.
