Verhaeghe scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Verhaeghe won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning last year, but his first playoff goal came against his old team. It looks like he will carry over the momentum of a strong regular season (18 goals, 18 assists in 43 games) to the postseason. Verhaeghe is likely to maintain a top-six role with power-play duties, which could give him some appeal in DFS.