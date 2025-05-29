Verhaeghe scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Verhaeghe's third-period tally was the game-winner and series-clincher, sending the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third year in a row. He put up six points over five contests versus the Hurricanes in this series. Verhaeghe is at six goals, 14 points, 38 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating across 17 playoff outings, a level of performance that's become expected of him in the postseason.
