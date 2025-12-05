Verhaeghe scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

Verhaeghe tallied at 16:26 of the first period to open the scoring. The 30-year-old missed the Panthers' last game as he welcomed his baby into the world. He's now earned three goals and four assists over his last four appearances, giving him five goals, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating in 25 outings overall. Verhaeghe should be a regular in the top-six going forward.