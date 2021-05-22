Verhaeghe scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa in Game 4.

Verhaeghe attempted to give the Panthers life late in the second period, scoring in close on a back-hander on the power-play. The 25-year-old enjoyed career highs in goals and assists this regular season with 36 points in 43 games. He also added four shots on goal and two hits in the contest but was a minus-3 in Game 4.