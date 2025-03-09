Verhaeghe scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Verhaeghe has gone 10 games without a multi-point effort since his Feb. 2 hat trick and assist. The 29-year-old forward has put up two goals, two assists and 31 shots on net in that 10-game span, though he was back on the top line Saturday after a two-game dip in ice time. For the season, he's produced 17 goals, 45 points, 196 shots on net, 75 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 64 appearances. A career-low 8.7 shooting percentage largely explains the massive drop in Verhaeghe's offense after consecutive 70-point campaigns.