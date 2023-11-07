Verhaeghe supplied the overtime-winning goal in a 5-4 victory over Columbus on Monday.

Verhaeghe's marker was his first game-winning goal of the season and the 11th of his career. He had a bit of a slump from Oct. 19-Nov. 2, providing just a goal and an assist in that six-game span, but the 28-year-old's heating up with a tally and three points over the last two contests. That's pushed him up to three goals and seven points in 11 outings this year, though he's still capable of finding the back of the net at a greater rate after finishing the 2022-23 campaign with 42 goals.