Verhaeghe scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Verhaeghe tied the game 1-1 in the first period, finishing a feed from Aaron Ekblad on an odd-man rush, before burying the overtime winner. The 26-year-old forward has five points so far in the series with three goals and two assists. Verhaeghe finished the regular season with 24 goals and 31 assists while carving out a role in Florida's top six.