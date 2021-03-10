Verhaeghe scored an empty-net goal on four shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Verhaeghe beat Max Domi to a loose puck in the Columbus zone and hit the empty net to round out the scoring for the Panthers. It was already the ninth goal of the year for Verhaeghe, matching his total as a rookie last season with Tampa Bay.
