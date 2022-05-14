Verhaeghe scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Originally a game-time decision Friday, Verhaeghe was able to play, and he made a huge impact. He helped out on a Claude Giroux tally in the third period, and his linemate returned the favor for the series-clinching goal 2:46 into overtime. Verhaeghe finished the first round with six goals, six assists, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-8 rating in six appearances. He's secure in a top-six role as long as whatever had him questionable for this contest doesn't flare up later in the playoffs.