Verhaeghe dished out three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Verhaeghe helped Anthony Duclair open the scoring in the first period and set up Sam Bennett's goal in the second before notching the lone assist on Matthew Tkachuk's overtime winner. After leading the Panthers with 42 goals in the regular season, Verhaeghe's stuck on one in the playoffs, but his five points are second on the team in this series behind Tkachuk's seven.