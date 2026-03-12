Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Verhaeghe is in line to miss just his second game of the season and first since the Olympic break. Overall, the 30-year-old winger has 19 goals, 46 points, 150 shots on net and 56 hits across 63 games this season. In his absence, Vinnie Hinostroza is a candidate to play as a winger in Thursday's contest. Verhaeghe's next shot to play is in Sunday's road clash against the Kraken.