Coach Joel Quenneville believes Verhaeghe (upper body) will return before the end of the regular season, David Dwork of Local 10 News South Florida reports.

At this point, Verhaeghe seems unlikely to return during the Panthers' four-game road trip, though he is traveling with the team. A return before the playoffs begin in mid-May seems more likely than not for the 25-year-old forward, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 35 points in 42 games.