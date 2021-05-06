Verhaeghe (upper body) is set to play in Saturday's clash with the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Verhaeghe is expected to retake his spot on the first line following a 12-game absence due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old Tronto native was stuck in a six-game goal drought, though he did manage five helpers over that stretch and remains a top-half fantasy option.