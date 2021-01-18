Verhaeghe record an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Verhaeghe joined the Panthers after the Lightning's salary cap crunch didn't leave enough funds to resign him. Verhaeghe has made the most of the opportunity, earning a top-line role alongside Aleksander Barkov out of camp. Verhaeghe's assist Sunday went to Eetu Luostarinen. While the 25-year-old Verhaeghe skated 17:16 in Sunday's contest, he's more suited for a middle-six role and probably won't pile up points all that regularly.