Verhaeghe scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Verhaeghe scored into an empty-net goal at at 19:13 of the third to end a 13-game goal drought to seal the 3-1 final. He sits at 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) with 236 shots in 78 games. That's a far cry from his back-to-back 70-plus seasons over the last two years. But he is just one season removed from a being in consideration for the 2024 Conn Smythe trophy, so Verhaeghe's regular-season production won't matter to Florida. Unfortunately, that does little to help fantasy managers who were counting on a year closer to his previous two.