Verhaeghe scored a goal and took two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Verhaeghe snapped a four-game pointless streak with his goal, and it couldn't have come at a better time since he buried the game-winning goal for the Panthers with 26 seconds left in the final frame. It was just the second goal for Verhaeghe this season, and with only three points through eight games, he's clearly having a slow start to the campaign.