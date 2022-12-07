Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal and generated eight shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Verhaeghe, who has collected three goals during his past two appearances, scored at 14:11 of the first period Tuesday, erasing an advantage the Jets earned just 51 seconds earlier. The 27-year-old center produced his career-high in shots on goal, topping his previous mark of seven he recorded while notching a hat trick against the Canucks on Jan. 7, 2020. Verhaeghe has scored with the man-advantage during back-to-back outings, producing 10 power-play points this season.