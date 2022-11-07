Verhaeghe scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Verhaeghe tipped in a Brandon Montour shot for the opening goal at 11:31 of the first period. In the dying seconds of the third, Verhaeghe set up Sam Reinhart's goal. Both of Verhaeghe's points came on the power play, and he concluded the Panthers' four-game road trip with four goals and two assists. The 27-year-old forward is up to eight goals, five helpers, 35 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances this season.