Verhaeghe (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Verhaeghe will miss his third straight game to conclude the 2025-26 campaign. He ends with 25 goals and 55 points over 77 outings. The nature and extent of his injury are unclear, but if he avoids surgery, he should be good for the start of 2026-27.