Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal on three shots, added six hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Verhaeghe has scored in consecutive contests. The 29-year-old has played in a top-line role this postseason, but he's been limited to three points, 12 shots on net, 16 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings. He can be a stronger scorer, but if his pace lacks, he could get shuffled into a smaller role.