Verhaeghe netted a goal in a 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Verhaeghe's marker came midway through the third period to increase Florida's lead to 4-2. It was his first goal and first point in two playoff games this year. Florida will be looking to Verhaeghe to play a big role in its first-round series after the 27-year-old scored 42 goals and 73 points in 81 regular-season outings.