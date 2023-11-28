Verhaeghe contributed a goal in a 5-0 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Verhaeghe found the back of the net midway through the third period to put Florida up 4-0. He's up to nine goals and 16 points in 21 outings this year. Verhaeghe snapped a two-game scoring drought after collecting five goals and 11 points over nine appearances from Nov. 4-20.