Verhaeghe notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Verhaeghe's gone six games without a multi-point effort, recording two goals and a helper in that span. The 27-year-old set up a Brandon Montour tally in the first period of Tuesday's victory. Verhaeghe has been a steady producer in a top-six role with 33 points, 118 shots on net, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances this season. He's usually been on the first line, but Anton Lundell moved into that role for Tuesday's game.