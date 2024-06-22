Verhaeghe notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Verhaeghe has often been one of the Panthers' most clutch performers, but he's fallen flat in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second year in a row. He has just two points over six contests versus the Oilers. Overall, he's at 19 points, 76 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-7 rating through 23 playoff appearances.