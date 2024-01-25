Verhaeghe notched three assists while adding two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

It's the eighth multi-point performance in the last 13 games for Verhaeghe, who has piled up eight goals and 21 points over that stretch. After busting out for career highs with 42 goals and 73 points last season, the 28-year-old is on track to match or top those numbers in 2023-24, racking up 24 goals and 49 points through 47 contests.